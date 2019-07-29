 Heavy Montréal: voici nos meilleures photos du festival! | Le Sac de chips
/harddrive
  1. Accueil
  2. Disque dur

Heavy Montréal: voici nos meilleures photos du festival!

En veux-tu des chevelures dans le vent? En v'là!

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI
Mise à jour
  1. Accueil
  2. Disque dur

 Étiez-vous à Heavy Montréal ce week-end?

AUSSI À VOIR

  • Heavy Montréal, un festival... familial! [VIDÉO]

Vous êtes peut-être sur ces photos!

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Ghost. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Ghost. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

 

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation In this moment. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation In this moment. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation In this moment. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation In this moment. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Ghost. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Ghost. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation In this moment. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation In this moment. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Ghost. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Ghost. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Evanescence. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Evanescence. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

 

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Anthrax TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Photo AGENCE QMI, TOMA ICZKOVITS

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Anthrax TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

 

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Anthrax TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Anthrax TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Evanescence. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Evanescence. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Kerosene Kat, 25 ans, Montreal, artiste TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Kerosene Kat, 25 ans, Montreal, artiste TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formatiotion Steel Panther TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formatiotion Steel Panther TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Killswitch engage. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Killswitch engage. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

 

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Marjolaine Normandin, Trois-Rivières, 25 ans, infirmière TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Marjolaine Normandin, Trois-Rivières, 25 ans, infirmière TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formatiotion Steel Panther TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formatiotion Steel Panther TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Des festivaliers se reposent entre deux spectacles alors que la température a dépassé les 30 degrés celsius. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Des festivaliers se reposent entre deux spectacles alors que la température a dépassé les 30 degrés celsius. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Dimitri Basenji distribue les high five prami la foule. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Dimitri Basenji distribue les high five prami la foule. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: David Aubert, 24 ans, Montréal, multiples postes en restauration. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: David Aubert, 24 ans, Montréal, multiples postes en restauration. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La petite fille: Marilie Lemonde, 5 ans, Sainte-Catherine. La maman: Valérie Ricard, 31 ans, Sainte-Catherine, traductrice dans une compagnie d’assurances TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La petite fille: Marilie Lemonde, 5 ans, Sainte-Catherine. La maman: Valérie Ricard, 31 ans, Sainte-Catherine, traductrice dans une compagnie d’assurances TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: De jeunes enfants prenaient place parmi la foule. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: De jeunes enfants prenaient place parmi la foule. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formatiotion Steel Panther TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formatiotion Steel Panther TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Tommy Boulanger-Mainville, 22 ans, Laval, technicien de systèmes de gicleurs en protection d’incendie TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Photo AGENCE QMI, TOMA ICZKOVITS

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Tommy Boulanger-Mainville, 22 ans, Laval, technicien de systèmes de gicleurs en protection d’incendie TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Matthieu Lapointe de Chicoutimi se rafraîchit dans la fontaine avec sa bière. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Photo AGENCE QMI, TOMA ICZKOVITS

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Matthieu Lapointe de Chicoutimi se rafraîchit dans la fontaine avec sa bière. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

 

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formatiotion Steel Panther TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formatiotion Steel Panther TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

  

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Geneviève Arsenault, 33 ans, Sherbrooke, secrétaire à l’Université de Sherbrooke TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Geneviève Arsenault, 33 ans, Sherbrooke, secrétaire à l’Université de Sherbrooke TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

 

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Slayer TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Slayer TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formatiotion Steel Panther TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formatiotion Steel Panther TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation du guitariste Slash TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation du guitariste Slash TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Le site semblait être loin d'être plein lors de la performance de la formation Beartooth à la scène Heavy. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Le site semblait être loin d'être plein lors de la performance de la formation Beartooth à la scène Heavy. TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Slayer TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Photo AGENCE QMI, TOMA ICZKOVITS

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Slayer TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Kerosene Kat, 25 ans, Montreal, artiste TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Photo AGENCE QMI, TOMA ICZKOVITS

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le samedi 27 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: Kerosene Kat, 25 ans, Montreal, artiste TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Anthrax TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Édition 2019 du festival de musique Heavy MTL, au Parc Jean Drapeau, près de Montréal, le dimanche 28 juillet 2019. SUR LA PHOTO: La formation Anthrax TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

Les plus populaires

À lire aussi

Et encore plus

© 2019 Québecor. Tous droits réservés.