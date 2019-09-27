 24 pancartes hilarantes vues à la marche pour le climat à Québec | Le Sac de chips
/zoneassnat
  1. Accueil
  2. Zone AssNat

24 pancartes hilarantes vues à la marche pour le climat à Québec

Mise à jour

Les personnes qui se sont mobilisées à la marche pour le climat à Québec avaient de l’imagination.   

Nous sommes allés sur le terrain pour constater à quel point les gens ont mis leur touche d’humour dans cet événement ayant attiré près de 30 000 individus, selon les dires des organisateurs.    

Certains concepts sont simplement du pur génie.    

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Pierre-Paul Biron

Photo Pierre-Paul Biron

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

  

Photo Michaël Labranche

Les plus populaires

À lire aussi

Et encore plus

© 2019 Québecor. Tous droits réservés.