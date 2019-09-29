 Coeur de pirate vient de se faire tatouer un musicien populaire | Le Sac de chips
/potins
  1. Accueil
  2. Potins

Coeur de pirate vient de se faire tatouer un musicien populaire

Mise à jour
Image principale de l'article Elle s'est fait tatouer un musicien populaire
TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI

C’est John Mayer.

C’est ça qui est ça.

À VOIR AUSSI:

Les plus populaires

À lire aussi

Et encore plus

© 2019 Québecor. Tous droits réservés.