Accueil Potins Coeur de pirate vient de se faire tatouer un musicien populaire Philippe Melbourne Dufour 29 septembre 2019 21H20 Mise à jour 29 septembre 2019 21H20 Partager x Partagez sur TOMA ICZKOVITS/AGENCE QMI C’est John Mayer. View this post on Instagram I got a John Mayer tattoo. Just because maybe one day I, too, will be 40 and pushing in the friend zone. Merci @jean.frederic A post shared by Coeur De Pirate (@beatricepirate) on Sep 29, 2019 at 10:34am PDT C’est ça qui est ça. À VOIR AUSSI: Les plus populaires Triste fin Brandon lance un cri du coeur à Maripier Morin par LE SAC DE CHIPS Amour Brad Pitt serait en couple par Vanessa Hébert Candidate du PPC 15 choses à savoir sur Ania Krosinska par Frédéric Guindon Enceinte de son premier enfant Ashley Graham dévoile une photo d’elle nue par Vanessa Hébert NOUVEAU COUPLE Pier-Luc Funk est en couple avec cette comédienne par Billie .ca Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux!