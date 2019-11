Un couple de pingouins gais attend son deuxième enfant

View this post on Instagram

Baby Sphengic turned one!! 🎉 #Happybirthday #Sphengic Sphengic, penguin chick to same-sex couple Sphen and Magic, turned one this October and we are so proud! Come and visit this adorable penguin trio here at SEA LIFE Sydney! 🐧🐧🐧 . . . #sphengic #sealifesydneyaquarium #sydney #ilovesydney #darlingharbour #sealife #penguin