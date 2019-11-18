Nicolas Cage va jouer Nicolas Cage dans un film sur Nicolas Cage

Parfois, un comédien se fait offrir un rôle pour lequel il s’est préparé durant toute sa vie.

C’est exactement ce qui vient d’arriver à Nicolas Cage.

Dans The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, un film qui traite de Nicolas Cage, on a offert à Nicolas Cage le rôle principal: celui de Nicolas Cage.

Dans le film, Nicolas Cage interprétera un Nicolas Cage ayant besoin d’argent et qui accepte de faire une apparition au party d’anniversaire d’un admirateur de Nicolas Cage en échange d’un million de dollars.

L’homme qui a joué dans les films Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Valley Girl, Rumble Fish, Racing with the Moon, The Cotton Club, Birdy, The Boy in Blue, Peggy Sue Got Married, Raising Arizona, Moonstruck, Vampire's Kiss, Never on Tuesday, Time to Kill, Fire Birds, Wild at Heart, Zandalee, Honeymoon in Vegas, Amos & Andrew, Deadfall, Red Rock West, Guarding Tess, It Could Happen to You, Trapped in Paradise, Kiss of Death, Face/Off, The Rock, City of Angels, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Leaving Las Vegas,Con Air, Snake Eyes, Welcome to Hollywood, 8mm, Bringing Out the Dead, Gone in 60 Seconds, The Family Man, Christmas Carol: The Movie, Windtalkers, Adaptation, Sonny, Matchstick Men, National Treasure, Lord of War, The Weather Man, The Ant Bully, World Trade Center, The Wicker Man, Ghost Rider, Grindhouse, Next, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, Bangkok Dangerous, Knowing, G-Force, Astro Boy, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Kick-Ass, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Season of the Witch, Drive Angry, Trespass, Seeking Justice, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Stolen, The Croods, The Frozen Ground, Joe, Rage, Left Behind, Dying of Light, Outcast, The Runner, Pay the Ghost, The Trust, Snowden, USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, Dog Eat Dog, Army of One, Arsenal, Vengeance: A Love Story, Inconceivable, Mom and Dad, Looking Glass, The Humanity Bureau, 211, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, Mandy, Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse, Between Worlds, Running with the Devil et A Score to Settle n’est pas le premier comédien a s’interpréter lui même au grand écran. On pense notamment à John Malkovich dans Being John Malkovich et Jean-Claude Van Damme dans JCVD.