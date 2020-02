[PHOTOS] Voici les jolies copines des joueurs du Canadien de Montréal

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year from our little family to yours! I hope everyone had a safe & happy holiday!💞 . It’s been so busy I haven’t even had time to think about my New Years “resolution”. So here I go: I’d like to get back to working out more regularly now that I feel more settled into motherhood, try to get more sleep (although I don’t see this happening with my little miss anytime soon🤷🏻‍♀️), eat more veggies and drink more water. Sounds pretty basic doesn’t it? But the sad thing is I have felt totally depleted without these things being a regular the last 6 months. Before I had Emmerson I used to be so good at making sure I did all those things to keep my health up and now I’m lucky if I get 1 workout in a week, eat something green a day and sleep at least a few hours a night😂. I don’t know how you mamas do it with more than 1 babe🤛 I should probably attend/watch more hockey games to support my husband too but lets take one step at a time 😂 Sorry Ben😘 BUT I def plan on continuing to enjoy every second with my baby girl and watching her grow ❤️ What are some of your resolutions?! . On another note I’ve got lots of new content coming up for you this year including continuing to share our new Quebec home, E’s new nursery reveal, and several updates to our Ontario home. Thanks for following along, I hope to keep you inspired! ✨