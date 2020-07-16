Un garçon de 6 ans se met entre un chien et sa sœur pour la protéger

Un garçon de 6 ans a littéralement agi comme un superhéros en protégeant sa sœur de 4 ans de l’attaque d’un chien.
Bridger Walker, qui habite dans le Wyoming, s’est interposé entre la bête et sa sœur, la semaine dernière, selon ce que leur tante rapporte dans une publication Instagram.
Après s’être fait mordre plusieurs fois au visage, il est allé la porter en sécurité.
«Si quelqu’un devait mourir, je pense que ça devait être moi», aurait-il déclaré plus tard.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Il a reçu plus ou moins 90 points de suture. Ses cicatrices guérissent rapidement, toujours selon la tante de l'enfant.
«Son incroyable personnalité est encore intacte», peut-on lire.
Les propriétaires du chien, dont on ne connaît pas la race, seraient de bonnes personnes et les événements auraient en fait rapproché les deux familles.
Évidemment, cette histoire a fait le tour du web. Elle a même touché certains acteurs personnifiant des superhéros.
C’est le cas de Chris Evans, que l’on connaît pour son rôle de Capitaine America.
Il a tenu à envoyer un message au jeune enfant.
Selon ce que rapporte Deadline, Anne Hathaway, Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) et plusieurs autres ont pris contact d’une façon ou d’une autre avec Walker.
Un vrai héros!
