500 Torontois doivent se confiner après être allé aux danseuses

View this post on Instagram

IT’S HERE! The grand reopening begins at 12pm! Make sure to stop by early as LOTS of people are wanting to pay our ladies a visit 😘 . . #BrassRail #UpperBrass . . . . . #torontonightlife #strongwoman #independentwoman #independentwomen #stage3 #torontolife #expression #girlpower #adultdancer #pdf #poledance #pleasershoes #eroticpole #poledancer #exotic #exoticdancer #torontoclub #prettygirl #friday #model #entertainer #body #club #lingerie #the6ix #torontotourism #queen