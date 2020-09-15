Un chat sans yeux suivi par des milliers d’abonnés sur Instagram

La plupart du temps, quand on suit un animal sur les réseaux sociaux, c’est parce qu’il est adorable et nous fait oublier notre misérable quotidien.

Mais il y a des exceptions, comme Jasper (@jazzy.purrs), un chat sphynx sans yeux qui, visiblement, n’a rien pour lui.

Pourtant, le félin est suivi par des milliers d’abonnés sur Instagram et ses admirateurs se font de plus en plus nombreux.

Son histoire est incroyable.

Après quelques années de vie, Jasper s’est fait diagnostiquer le coryza du chat. Selon son maître, cela n’avait pas vraiment d’impact sur lui, à part qu’il reniflait beaucoup.

Cependant, en 2013, le chat âgé de 12 ans a eu un ulcère cornéen dans l’œil droit. Il a dû se le faire retirer. En 2018, il a souffert de la même chose, mais dans l’œil qui lui restait.

«Le fait que Jasper était maintenant complètement aveugle était épeurant, mais il s’est adapté super bien», selon ce que rapporte Lad Bible.

Finalement, en avril 2019, Jasper a souffert d’un léger accident vasculaire cérébral.

Il s’en est remis à 100%.

Des fois, il serait «plus prudent quand il marche et il miaulerait quand il a besoin d’aide».

Wow, let’s go Jasper!

