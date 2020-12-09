F*ck: Nicolas Cage va explorer l’origine des mauvais mots dans une nouvelle série Netflix

Si vous trouviez qu’il manque cruellement de Nicolas Cage dans votre vie, c’est votre jour de chance.

Le comédien qui a joué dans les films Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Valley Girl, Rumble Fish, Racing with the Moon, The Cotton Club, Birdy, The Boy in Blue, Peggy Sue Got Married, Raising Arizona, Moonstruck, Vampire's Kiss, Never on Tuesday, Time to Kill, Fire Birds, Wild at Heart, Zandalee, Honeymoon in Vegas, Amos & Andrew, Deadfall, Red Rock West, Guarding Tess, It Could Happen to You, Trapped in Paradise, Kiss of Death, Face/Off, The Rock, City of Angels, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Leaving Las Vegas,Con Air, Snake Eyes, Welcome to Hollywood, 8mm, Bringing Out the Dead, Gone in 60 Seconds, The Family Man, Christmas Carol: The Movie, Windtalkers, Adaptation, Sonny, Matchstick Men, National Treasure, Lord of War, The Weather Man, The Ant Bully, World Trade Center, The Wicker Man, Ghost Rider, Grindhouse, Next, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, Bangkok Dangerous, Knowing, G-Force, Astro Boy, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Kick-Ass, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Season of the Witch, Drive Angry, Trespass, Seeking Justice, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Stolen, The Croods, The Frozen Ground, Joe, Rage, Left Behind, Dying of Light, Outcast, The Runner, Pay the Ghost, The Trust, Snowden, USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, Dog Eat Dog, Army of One, Arsenal, Vengeance: A Love Story, Inconceivable, Mom and Dad, Looking Glass, The Humanity Bureau, 211, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, Mandy, Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse, Between Worlds, Running with the Devil et A Score to Settle va animer une série documentaire sur Netflix dans laquelle il étudiera l’histoire de certains mauvais mots.

Dans les six épisodes de History of Swear Words, le beau Nick passera en revue l’origine des mots Fuck, Shit, Bitch, Dick, Pussy et Damn.

Le série arrive sur Netflix le 5 janvier prochain.

