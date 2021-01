Grimes et Elon Musk ont donné une coupe de cheveux étrange à leur bébé et ça a fait réagir les internautes

It’s entirely possible one of my children is a musician who had a baby with Elon Musk. She does stuff like this all the time and I’m so tired of explaining why my grandkids look 🤪.



Grimes Gives 8-Month-Old Son a 'Viking' Haircut | https://t.co/ZKDdB7P62w https://t.co/m9ePK0tWHx