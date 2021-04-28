[VIDÉO] Des Américains passent par un rond-point pour la première fois et ça ne se passe vraiment pas bien

Les images de la circulation routière dans un carrefour giratoire récemment construit au Kentucky sont devenues virales ces derniers jours.
La vidéo aérienne captée par l’entrepreneur Walker Construction démontre assez clairement que les résidents du comté de Rowan ne sont pas habitués à rouler dans un rond-point, un aménagement routier qui est plus commun en Europe.
ROUNDABOUT US-60/KY-801
A video on how NOT to use the new mini-roundabout at US-60/KY-801 on the Bath-Rowan county line; here is some information on how to use one correctly:
SINGLE LANE ROUNDABOUT INSTRUCTIONS
-Watch for the yellow “roundabout ahead” sign, then reduce your speed on approach.
-Be on the lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists.
-Look LEFT, and if you see traffic in the roundabout, yield.
-When you see a break in the traffic, you can safely enter the circle turning RIGHT.
-Drive around the roundabout until you get to your exit.
-Use your turn signal, watch for other cars, and exit safely.
Learn more about mini-roundabouts, the US 60-KY 801 project, and other innovative intersections on KYTC's website at: https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/Intersections.aspxPublié par Walker Construction sur Samedi 24 avril 2021
Plusieurs des automobilistes qui s’approchent du carrefour ne savent tout simplement pas comment l’emprunter et prennent des décisions qui créent une confusion immense.
Certains choisissent même de circuler dans la voie opposée et prennent le rond-point «du mauvais bord».
Évidemment, les conducteurs locaux ne sont pas heureux de l’implémentation du nouveau carrefour.
Selon un reportage de WKYT, plusieurs se sont plaints après avoir vu la vidéo, que l’ancienne intersection, traditionnelle celle-là, «faisait bien la job».
Le nouvel aménagement est toutefois là pour rester, ce qui a poussé Walker Construction à publier une nouvelle vidéo où l'on peut voir la manière adéquate de circuler dans un carrefour giratoire.
US-60 / KY-801 ROUNDABOUT PROGRESS
Over the weekend, a few people saw our video that showed “construction-in-progress” of the new mini-roundabout located at the intersection of US 60 and KY 801 in Bath County near Cave Run Lake. The video appeared to show improper use by several vehicles; however, those vehicles were in a controlled environment, meaning flagging personnel were located along all four legs of the intersection. We were releasing one leg at a time.
Today, the project will be completed. This video, taken around noon, shows the traveling public properly moving thru the intersection with ease.
Learn more about mini-roundabouts, the US-60/KY-801 project, and other innovative intersections on KYTC's website at: https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/Intersections.aspx
Music: Redemption (Theme From Rocky II) by Bill ContiPublié par Walker Construction sur Lundi 26 avril 2021
La chaîne WKYT a aussi produit un reportage pour expliquer aux citoyens du Kentucky comment rouler dans un rond-point.
L’éducation est la clé!
