Quelqu’un a mis un bas sur la tête d’un cygne et c’est une horrible blague

We are investigating after someone deliberatly placed a sock on this poor Swan's head in the Coulson Rd area, Lincoln, on 2/5. @Swan_Rescue came to its aid. We are working with the @RSPCA_official to locate the culprit. Call 101, 21000242297 https://t.co/HtqM8A5NsL pic.twitter.com/zR6X0DLqxI