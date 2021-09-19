Tous les looks du Gala des prix Gémeaux 2021

Les vedettes de la télé québécoise se sont réunies ce dimanche le 19 septembre 2021 pour célébrer les meilleures émissions de l'année et ses artisans.
Pour l'occasion, vos vedettes favorites du petit écran ont mis leurs plus beaux habits.
Voici tous looks de la 36e édition du Gala des prix Gémeaux :
Véronique Cloutier
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Loud et Catherine St-Laurent
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Jean-Philippe Wauthier
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Guy Jodoin
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Arnaud Soly
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Virginie Fortin
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Michel Rivard
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Isabelle Racicot
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Pier-Luc Funk et Virginie Ranger-Beauregard
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
France Castel
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Fabienne Larouche et Michel Trudeau
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Martin Matte
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Patricia Paquin et Louis-François Marcotte
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Sophie Loraine et Alexis Durand-Brault
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Isabelle Blais et Pierre-Luc Brillant
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Anik Jean et Patrick Huard
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Annie-Soleil Proteau et Pascal Bérubé
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Vincent Leclerc et Mélanie Pilon
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Marilou Morin
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Jean-Marie Lapointe
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Florence Longpré et Pascal Cameron
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Pierre-Yves Lord
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
France Beaudoin
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Michel Charette
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
André Robitaille
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Théodore Pellerin
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Mickaël Gouin et Léane Labrèche-Dor
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Mylène Mackay
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Geneviève Brouillette
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Sonia Benezra
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Antoine Vézina et Tammy Verge
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Maude Guérin
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Sophie Prégent et Charles Lafortune
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Christine Beaulieu et Roy Dupuis
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Frédéric Pierre
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Kim Lévesque-Lizotte et Éric Bruneau
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Alexandre Dubé
Rachel Graton
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Guy A Lepage
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Ève Landry
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Gregory Charles
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Élizabeth Tremblay-Gagnon
Marie-Claude Savard
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Stéphane Gagnon
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
Marina Orsini
COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME
