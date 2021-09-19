 Tous les looks du Gala des prix Gémeaux 2021 | Le Sac de chips
Tous les looks du Gala des prix Gémeaux 2021

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Les vedettes de la télé québécoise se sont réunies ce dimanche le 19 septembre 2021 pour célébrer les meilleures émissions de l'année et ses artisans.

Pour l'occasion, vos vedettes favorites du petit écran ont mis leurs plus beaux habits.

• À lire aussi: 11 moments forts, faibles ou juste différents du Gala des Gémeaux 2020

• À lire aussi: Véronique Cloutier envoie une petite flèche à Lucie Laurier aux Gémeaux 2020

Voici tous looks de la 36e édition du Gala des prix Gémeaux :            

Véronique Cloutier     

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Loud et Catherine St-Laurent  

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Jean-Philippe Wauthier  

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Guy Jodoin  

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Arnaud Soly  

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Virginie Fortin  

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Michel Rivard   

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Isabelle Racicot   

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Pier-Luc Funk et Virginie Ranger-Beauregard   

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

France Castel 

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Fabienne Larouche et Michel Trudeau   

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Martin Matte   

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Patricia Paquin et Louis-François Marcotte   

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Sophie Loraine et Alexis Durand-Brault   

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Isabelle Blais et Pierre-Luc Brillant   

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Anik Jean et Patrick Huard  

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Annie-Soleil Proteau et Pascal Bérubé     

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Vincent Leclerc et Mélanie Pilon     

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Marilou Morin     

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Jean-Marie Lapointe     

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Florence Longpré et Pascal Cameron     

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Pierre-Yves Lord     

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

France Beaudoin     

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Michel Charette     

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

André Robitaille     

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Théodore Pellerin        

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Mickaël Gouin et Léane Labrèche-Dor        

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Mylène Mackay         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Geneviève Brouillette         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Sonia Benezra         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

• À lire aussi: Le décor du Gala des prix Gémeaux prend feu en direct et Véronique Cloutier doit quitter la scène

Antoine Vézina et Tammy Verge         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Maude Guérin         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Sophie Prégent et Charles Lafortune         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Christine Beaulieu et Roy Dupuis         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Frédéric Pierre         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Kim Lévesque-Lizotte et Éric Bruneau         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Alexandre Dubé      

Rachel Graton         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Guy A Lepage         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Ève Landry         

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Gregory Charles            

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Élizabeth Tremblay-Gagnon       

Marie-Claude Savard       

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Stéphane Gagnon       

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

Marina Orsini           

COURTOISIE / PAUL DUCHARME

