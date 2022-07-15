[SONDAGE] Ces beaux monsieurs sont-ils plus beaux AVEC ou SANS moustache?

En effet, si vous fouillez profondément dans votre mémoire, vous souviendrez peut-être des Guy Mongrain, Pierre Houde et Pierre Bruneau qui ont tous, naguère, arboré un beau petit duvet au-dessus de la lèvre supérieure, avant de dramatiquement s’en débarrasser à peu près au même moment où le Club des 100 Watts prenait l’antenne.
Quoi qu’il en soit, puisque la moustache connaît son heure de gloire annuellement au mois de movembre, on a décidé de la flatter dans le sens du poil en plein été.
Sondage
Ces beaux hommes sont-ils plus beaux AVEC ou SANS moustache?Guy Mongrain
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Jean-Luc Mongrain
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Pierre Bruneau
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Roch Voisine
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Anthony Kavanagh
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Paul Houde
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Pierre Houde
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Marc-André Grondin
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Gildor Roy
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Stéphane Richer
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Normand Chouinard
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Daniel Lavoie
AVEC moustache
SANS moustache
Luc Plamondon
