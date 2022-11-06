 Gala de l'ADISQ: découvrez les tenues des vedettes sur le tapis rouge | Le Sac de chips
Gala de l'ADISQ: découvrez les tenues des vedettes sur le tapis rouge

Image principale de l'article Voyez les tenues des vedettes sur le tapis rouge
Joël Lemay / Agence QMI

Dimanche soir avait lieu le Gala de l'ADISQ et, pour l'occasion, plusieurs vedettes québécoises se sont mises sur leur 31 afin de parader sur le tapis rouge de l'événement.

Pour voir les magnifiques photos du tapis rouge et découvrir les plus belles robes de la soirée, glissez ci-dessous:

Coeur de Pirate et son accompagnateur

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Mario Pelchat et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Marie Denise Pelletier et son accompagnateur

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Joe Bocan et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Marie Carmen et son accompagnateur

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Marie-Denise Pelletier, Joe Bocan et Marie Carmen

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Émile Proulx-Cloutier

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Dumas et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Krystel Mongeau

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Étienne Drapeau

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

FouKi et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Jay Scott et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Édith Butler et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Ariane Moffatt et son amoureuse, Florence Marcil-Denault

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Natasha Kanapé Fontaine

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Pierre Lapointe et Claudine Prévost

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Émile Bilodeau et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Paul Daraîche et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Guillaume Lafond

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Samian et sa conjointe

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Isabelle Racicot et Nicolas Ouellet

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Vincent Roberge (Les Louanges)

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Roxane Bruneau

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Corneille et Sofia de Medeiros

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Alicia Moffet et Frédérick Robichaud

Joël Lemay / Agence QMI

Olivier Dion et Emy-Jade Greaves

Joël Lemay / Agence QMI

Hubert Lenoir et Noémie D. Leclerc

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Andréanne A. Malette

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Sarahmée

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

 Ludovick Bourgeois et Olivia Rochon

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Lisa LeBlanc et ses accompagnateurs

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Pascal Bérubé et Annie-Soleil Proteau

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Patrice Michaud

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Steve Jolin et son accompagnatrice

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

Stéphanie et Mélanie Boulay

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

 Deux Frères

JOEL LEMAY / AGENCE QMI

